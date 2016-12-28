Watch Garth Brooks and Darius Rucker’s Soul-Soothing Performances in Tribute to James Taylor at the Kennedy Center Honors

After being recorded in Washington D.C. in early December, the 39th Kennedy Center Honors aired on CBS last night (Dec. 27). The annual event honors performing artists for their lifetime of contributions to American culture. This year’s honorees included James Taylor, Al Pacino, gospel and soul singer Mavis Staples, Argentine pianist Martha Argerich and the Eagles.

James Taylor was honored with performances by Darius Rucker (“Sweet Baby James” and “Carolina in My Mind”), Sheryl Crow (“Fire & Rain” and “Your Smiling Face”) and Garth Brooks with the Howard Gospel Choir (“Shower the People”). The troupe joined forces for a group singalong of “How Sweet It Is.”

Watch Garth perform “Shower the People” below.

Watch Darius perform “Sweet Baby James” and “Carolina in My Mind” below.