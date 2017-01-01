Out With The Old, In With The New- Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Karen Fairchild and More Welcome 2017

The clock struck midnight in Nashville on New Year’s Eve and country stars took to their social media accounts to send their best wishes for a very happy and healthy new year.

2016 could arguably go down as one of the craziest years—with divisive presidential campaigns and so many celebrity deaths, including Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds to close out the year— many of us couldn’t wait for 2017 to take over.

Now that the new year is here, we can all start fresh and make 2017 the best we can. Here’s to a very happy and healthy new year for us all. Check out the well wishes from your favorite country stars.

#nye happy #2017 A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:02pm PST

Happy New Year Baby. @jimiwestbrook A photo posted by Karen Fairchild (@karenfairchild) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:07pm PST

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!! WE LOVE YALL…..2017 IS GOING TO BE AMAZING. A photo posted by thompson square (@thompsonsquare) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:12pm PST

Happy 2017 to you all from the @disneycruiseline Wonder. May it be a prosperous and safe year for us all. A photo posted by Mark Wills (@markwillsmusic) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:51pm PST

Happy New Year y'all! Cheers! 🍾 A photo posted by Maddie Marlow (@maddiemarlow) on Dec 31, 2016 at 10:15pm PST

Smooching our way into 2017…💋💋💋💋 A photo posted by Taylor "Tae" Dye (@_taylordye) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:58pm PST

2016 has been a great year! Thank you to everyone that helped me thru it! Love you so so much A photo posted by Mickey Guyton (@mickeyguyton) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:23pm PST

Happy New Year!!! This is how I party🎤 pic.twitter.com/4NZI1OroBR — Clay Walker (@ClayWalker) January 1, 2017

Happy New Year to all of yenz! Thank you for an amazing 2016…let’s kick ass this year 👊 #outskirtsofheaven pic.twitter.com/hyf07C2YXc — Craig Campbell (@craigcampbelltv) January 1, 2017

Happy New Year to my best friend❤️ pic.twitter.com/CmOAE1vgJK — Jessie James Decker (@JessieJDecker) January 1, 2017