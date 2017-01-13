Jake Owen Pledges His Love to Seafoam Green in New Video

There are plenty of songs in the country music catalog that refer to colors, including Dierks Bentley’s “Black,” Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Kellie Pickler’s “Red High Heels” and Jason Aldean’s “Amarillo Sky,” but never has there been a country song pledging allegiance to the color seafoam green—until now. Jake Owen has gone out on a limb and pledged his love to the unusual color in a song. But get this, there’s a video to go along with it.

“Somebody once asked me what my favorite color was. This was my response,” Jake posted along with the video. “Also, thanks to Chase Rice for dumping paint all over me.”

The video for “Seafoam Green” features newcomer Ryan Hurd—boyfriend of Maren Morris—and YouTubers Austin and Colin, who add their rapping skills to the song. Even Jake’s buddy Chase Rice makes an appearance—he’s the lucky guy that gets to douse Jake with the seafoam green paint.

In the video, the color is the star of the show. It can be seen on Jake’s beloved seafoam green VW bus, his multiple pair of seafoam green sneakers and our favorite, the seafoam green adult jumpers.

You just have to see it to believe it. Take a look at the video as hilarity ensues.