22nd Annual Mystical Krewe of Barkus Parade

DON’T MISS THE 22nd ANNUAL MYSTICAL KREWE OF BARKUS MARDI GRAS PARADE AT 3:00 PM SATURDAY FEBRUARY 25TH ON BOR DU LAC DRIVE NEAR THE LAKE CHARLES CIVIC CENTER. COSTUMED CANINES WILL STRUT THEIR STUFF IN MARDI GRAS REGALIA AND COMPETE FOR PRIZES AND THE TITLE OF MYSTICAL DOG. PRINT OUT THE ENTRY FORM ABOVE OR DROP BY CUMULUS BROADCASTING AT 425 BROAD STREET. 10.00 EARLY REGISTRATION, 15.00 DAY OF REGISTRATION, SO GET THOSE FORMS IN EARLY! ITS MORE MARDI GRAS FUN FROM YOUR OFFICIAL MARDI GRAS STATION KIX 96.