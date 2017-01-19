Bulls and Bells Rodeo Wedding

KYKZ 96 presents the BULLS AND BELLS WEDDING!

Are you engaged? Or just ready to get hitched? KYKZ 96 is looking for one lucky couple to get married during intermission at KYKZ Night at the SWLA District Livestock Show and Rodeo on February 3rd! We are going to take care of just about everything Wedding related … all you have to do is enter the contest! Send us a picture of you and your loved one along with a short bio to our facebook page to enter!

This contest is brought to you by Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lake Charles, A Piece of Cake, Wendy’s Flower Cart, Special Touch, and Hawaiian Super Tans!